Cavs Frontrunner for Head Coaching Vacancy Revealed
It's been a hectic couple of weeks for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their front office. After making the playoffs and getting to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2018, they decided it wasn't good enough.
Cleveland parted ways with J.B. Bickerstaff and is looking to find a new lead man for the organization. The can also offer Donovan Mitchell a massive extension after the NBA Finals and want to keep their star player happy with the head coach.
After interviewing a few different candidates, one certain person has emerged as the frontrunner.
Cavaliers News: James Borrego Gaining 'Momentum' With the Cavs
ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on Get Up on Monday morning and discussed the Cavs vacant position. It sounds like James Borrego to Cleveland is gaining some traction.
"Other candidates that they're interested in, are moving on elsewhere. So James Borrego, who they interviewed about 10 days ago, he's getting momentum in Cleveland. He's expected to interview there early this week as a potential leading candidate developing with the Cavs."- Brian Windhorst
Borrego is currently the top assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans and is known for being an offensive-minded coach, something that Cleveland is looking for.
Borrego was also the former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, logging a 138-163 record.
The Cavs felt that Bickerstaff couldn't connect with the players in the locker room despite their success on the court. Borrego may take a different approach while having a great basketball mind and management could be looking to have the 46-year-old take over.
More Cavaliers news and rumors: