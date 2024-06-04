Two Favorites Emerge For the Cavaliers Head Coaching Role
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the offseason with a bunch of questions to answer. After going 48-34 and securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs were knocked out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in five games.
That led to the organization firing J.B. Bickerstaff even though Cleveland just had their two best years since LeBron James left town in 2019.
With Donovan Mitchell eligible for an extension this summer, Cleveland is trying to make sure this hire will please him. The latest report reveals that the Cavaliers seem to have two favorites for the vacant head coaching position.
Cavaliers News: Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego Favorites For Head Coaching Role
Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" that both Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego appear to be at the top of the list.
"The belief from the people I've talked to is that Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego are near the lead. It is not a surprise because J.B. Bickerstaff was sort of an older style defensive-based coach. You typically will go the other direction when you change coaches. "- Brian Windhorst
Both Atkinson and Borrego are known for being offensive-minded coaches and that would be a breath of fresh air for the Cavs. This is a very critical hire for Cleveland, as they look to have someone take this young core to the next step, especially with an extension of Mitchell hanging in the balance.
Atkinson was the lead man for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020, with one playoff trip. His record was 118-190 with the Nets. He has plenty of experience throughout his career. The 57-year-old was an assistant coach for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently with the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, Borrego served as the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-2022, compiling a 138-163 record. Currently, he's an assistant on the New Orleans Pelicans staff.
The Cavs are eligible to offer Mitchell a four-year, $208 million extension as soon as the NBA Finals are wrapped up so the organization is eager to have a coach in place by then.
