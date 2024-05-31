Donovan Mitchell Compared to LeBron James In A Shocking Way
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some tough questions and decisions to make this offseason. The Cavs went 48-34 in the 2023-24 campaign which helped them lock down the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite the regular season success, the Cavs were sent packing in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
Shortly after, the Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff and have the contract of Donovan Mitchell looming over the organization's head.
The latest comments surrounding Mitchell signal he'll be in Cleveland for the long haul and even got compared to LeBron James.
Cleveland News: Brian Windhorst Compared Donovan Mitchell to LeBron James
ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on the 'The Really Big Show' show and discussed Mitchell's power inside the Cavaliers organization.
Windhorst said, "What Donovan has with the Cavs is what LeBron has with the Lakers, in fact it might even be stronger because the Lakers have another superstar player on their roster bonafide and LeBron is about to turn 40."
This is certainly an eye-opening statement, simply because LeBron James is one of the best players to step on a basketball court. He's been atop the league for two straight decades, winning four NBA titles and four MVPs.
Meanwhile, Mitchell is a five-time All-Star and notched a second-team All-NBA nod in 2023. Cleveland gave up a bag to acquire Mitchell. The Cavs sent Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029 to the Utah Jazz in 2022. They also swapped first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2028.
This package could play a factor in all the power Mitchell has now. Additionally, the Louisville product is the best player in Cleveland since James left in 2018.
In two seasons with Cleveland, Mitchell averages 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shoots 37.8% from 3-point land.
He may never be on LeBron's status but within the walls of the Cavs facility, Mitchell has more power than the 39-year-old.
