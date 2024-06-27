Cavs GM Teases 'Aggressive' Moves for Round 2 of Draft
The NBA offseason is here and teams around the league are looking to get better. The only team in the NBA that is content where they are at is the Boston Celtics.
They sent the Cleveland Cavaliers packing in the Eastern Conference semifinals so now the Cavs are looking to retool. They recently hired Kenny Atkinson to be the new head coach and are going to offer Donovan Mitchell a max, four-year deal for a $209 million extension.
But before we get there, the NBA Draft has to be officially wrapped up. In Round 1, the Cavs took California forward Jaylon Tyson, which was considered a reach by many draft experts.
With Round 2 kicking off today, Cavs GM Mike Gansey made it known the team is looking to get back on the clock.
Cavs News: Cleveland May Be Aggressive on Night Two of the Draft
In a press conference after Round 1, Gansey spoke with the media and said the team could be aggressive to get back on the board.
"Oh yeah. We're gonna be aggressive."- Mike Gansey
The Cavs only had their first-round pick and are still looking to add some young talent. There are some quality playmakers available like Johnny Furphy, Tyler Kolek, Bobi Klintman, Kevin McCullar Jr., Bronny James and more.
Although these may not be the guys Cleveland is targeting, there are capable ballers still undrafted. Teams usually take guys with high ceilings or specific traits on Day 2. That could be Cleveland's angle or they have their sights set on some impactful role players who can contribute right away.
One thing that's certain is that Cleveland will be working the phones to get back on the clock.
