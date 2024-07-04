Cavs Reportedly Interested in Controversial Forward
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of the biggest thing on their to-do list this summer by re-signing Donovan Mitchell to a multi-year contract extension. Other than that, however, they have largely remained quiet in free agency and the trade market as they look increasingly more likely to bring back the same core from last year.
The latest reporting suggests that Cleveland might still get involved in trying to improve the roster for next season but Cavs fans might not like the latest rumor. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Cavaliers are interested in acquiring Miles Bridges in a potential sign-and-trade scenario.
"It is not yet clear how serious the interest is, but league sources describe Cleveland as a team to watch in potential sign-and-trade scenario for Miles Bridges."- Marc Stein, The Stein Line
Miles Bridges is certainly a talented player who fills a need for the Cavaliers. He can play both forward positions, defend reasonably well, and score in a variety of ways on the offensive end. At age 26, he fits the timeline of the other key Cavs players.
Yet, the questions regarding Bridges are about his off-court conduct. In 2022, he was arrested for felony domestic violence which included very serious charges including assaulting his partner in front of their two children. Later, he pled no contest to the felony domestic charge and was sentenced to three years of probation. A year later, he was charged with violating his probation and protection order as part of another assault.
As a result, Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season and received a 30-game suspension from the NBA. He returned from his suspension in November 2023 and finished out his season with the Charlotte Hornets.
Now, he is an unrestricted free agent and he seemingly has multiple suitors. Whether the Cavs end up acquiring Bridges or let him be someone else's problem remains to be seen.