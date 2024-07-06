Cavs Reportedly Interested in Trading For Veteran Forward
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers started the offseason on the right foot, signing Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension. Now, they will presumably re-sign Evan Mobley to a rookie scale max extension before turning their attention to the free agent and trade market. The rumors have already begun to trickle in.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavs are interested in trading for the Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
This is to be expected. The Cavs have a desperate need for more two-way forwards and Finney-Smith is one of the best players who they could realistically get.
Cleveland has limited resources as they can only trade their 2031 first-round pick. That should be enough to trade for Finney-Smith but it's unlikely to bring back a better player. The Cavs would also need to include matching salaries like Caris LeVert or Georges Niang in a potential deal for Finney-Smith.
The Cavaliers have long had a hole at small forward. They played Max Strus there for most of last season but his best position is shooting guard as he is undersized at 6'5, 215 pounds to guard most forwards. Finney-Smith, on the other hand, can guard multiple positions including power forward with his 6'7 stature and long wingspan.
Finney-Smith will make $14.9 million for the 2024-25 season and has a player option for $15.3 million the year after. Whether he is worth that contract depends on how many shots he makes. A career 35.5% three-point shooter, Finney-Smith would have to hit open shots and provide spacing to his teammates to justify that salary. Regardless, however, he would be a defensive upgrade over the other options Cleveland has at forward.