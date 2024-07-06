Next Step in Cavaliers Offseason Plans Revealed
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished the biggest task on their offseason to-do list when they re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a three-year contract extension. With the franchise star guaranteed to be in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, now it's time for the Cavs to focus on the rest of their offseason agenda.
The No. 1 priority for the Cavs now is locking up another franchise cornerstone to a multi-year extension. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs will now try to sign Evan Mobley to a rookie extension instead of trying to make a big move on the trade market or free agency.
"The next thing on the to-do list is not trade Darius Garland or trade Jarrett Allen. It’s get Evan Mobley locked up with the same kind of extension — similar to the one that Scottie Barnes got. Make him a franchise pillar."- Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com
This is to be expected. Mobley has established himself as already one of the best defensive big men in the league. His offensive game is a work in progress but at 23 years old, he has the highest upside on the team and should be one of the best combo bigs in the NBA for a long time.
Considering the five-year, $270 million deal Scottie Barnes, and the five-year, $224 million contract Franz Wagner got this offseason, Mobley is likely to get the max rookie extension.
These contract amounts may seem high at first but this is the salary cap environment we are currently in with the NBA. The salary cap is rising in a big way and max contracts to players of Barnes and Mobley's caliber only reflect that.
After Mobley signs his rookie extension, Cleveland will be in an excellent place with two franchise pillars under contract for a long time. General manager Koby Altman will then have to figure out how to build the rest of the roster around them, including what happens with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.