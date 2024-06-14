Cavs Reshape Their Roster With Blockbuster Garland & Allen Trade Proposal
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a pivotal offseason. Not only will they have a new head coach in charge, but they also have to revamp their roster after two straight postseasons of disappointment.
It has been made clear that the Cavaliers' core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen don't fit very well. Garland and Mitchell are too undersized and create defensive deficiencies. Mobley and Allen create offensive issues with their lack of shooting and the fact that they are both better at center.
The Cavs desperately need more wings. They have no one to guard the opposing wings and best perimeter players. Having two guards and two centers as your four best players is not an ideal roster construction.
Therefore, general manager Koby Altman needs to consider moving one or more of this group. One potential scenario he needs to pursue is a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Moving both Garland and Allen in this scenario could help balance out the roster.
In this proposal, the Cavs get Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones back. Ingram, entering the final season of his contract, is reportedly available in trade talks.
He fills an immediate need, as a secondary playmaker and scorer on the Cavs. Herb Jones is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the game. His ability to guard multiple positions and lock down the best offensive players in the league would be valuable for Cleveland.
After this scenario, the Cavs' starting lineup would be Donovan Mitchell-Max Strus-Brandon Ingram-Herb Jones-Evan Mobley. This is a well-rounded group that has enough size, defense, athleticism, and shooting.
It looks more like a championship-caliber lineup and it would behoove the Cavs to try to achieve that this offseason. Holding onto the same group and expecting different results is not the smartest strategy for the Cavs' decision-makers.
