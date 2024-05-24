Cavs Veteran Throws Jarrett Allen Under the Bus With Injury Comments
The Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 season ended in utter disappointment. They went 48-34 during the regular season and notched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite beating the Orlando Magic in the first round, they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Before even getting to the second round, center Jarrett Allen suffered a rib injury in the second half of Game 4 against the Orlando Magic. He initially got hit by Orlando's Franz Wagner in Game 1, then got hit again by Wagner in Game 4.
He ultimately missed the rest of the playoff run for the Cavs and a veteran forward seemed to throw Allen under the bus.
Cavaliers News: Marcus Morris Takes A Shot At Jarrett Allen
Marcus Morris was a guest on 'RunItBackFDTV' and talked about what happened with the Cavs in the postseason.
He was asked about Allen's rib injury and said, "I can't speak on how bad it was for Jarrett but if you put me in that same position, do I play? Yes."
Morris then added he was surprised that Allen didn't return against the Celtics because they aren't a physical team like the Magic were.
There were reports that people within the organization felt that Allen didn't do enough to get on the court.
Now Morris is adding more fuel to the fire with his latest statements.
Prior to the injury, Allen was averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
His presence was certainly missed on the court but Morris' statements make it seem like Allen could have given it a go.
It's always a slippery slope when talking about other players' injuries because everyone's pain tolerance is different.
But Morris made it clear that he would have suited up with that rib injury which is a direct shot at Allen.
More Cavaliers news and rumors: