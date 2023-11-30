Celebrity Browns Fan Bribes Travis Kelce With $500K to Play for Cleveland
One celebrity who's a fan of the Cleveland Browns has offered Travis Kelce a huge bribe to come home and play for the Dawg Pound.
Most Cleveland Browns fans are aware of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's connection to the area. Kelce was born in Westlake, went to Cleveland Heights High School, and starred at nearby University of Cincinnati before entering the league.
What the Dawg Pound likely doesn't know, however, is Kelce begged the Browns to draft him in 2013. While that ultimately didn't work out, one celebrity fan with ties to Cleveland is looking to make up for past wrongs by bringing Kelce back home.
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly wants to see Kelce in a Browns jersey. So badly, that he told the tight end on his podcast that he'd give Kelce $500K, plus other bonuses like daily breakfast and a donation to both of their schools (Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights), to play for the Dawg Pound.
Kelce was definitely intrigued by the terms of this offer, though he admitted his situation in Kansas City is pretty good.
Considering the success Kelce has enjoyed with the Chiefs — including eight Pro Bowl selections, four First Team All-Pro nods and two Super Bowl rings — it would certainly take a lot to break up his partnership with Patrick Mahomes.
However, maybe MGK has at least planted the seed for a return home one day. It'd be quite the story for the native son to come back after starring on the NFL's biggest stage and try to help bring a title to the area.
At this point in his career, Kelce has achieved nearly everything there is, and made millions upon millions doing so. He's already cemented himself as one of the game's greatest talents at the position, and a Hall of Fame induction is sure to be in his future.
So why not ride off into the sunset as a Brown? He said it was his dream once to play for Cleveland, and perhaps he can finally make that happen to end his career.
In other Browns news: