3 Browns on the Nice List (& 2 on the Naughty List) This Christmas
With Christmas Day right around the corner, find out where these five Cleveland Browns landed on Santa Claus' Nice and Naughty Lists.
Nice List #3: Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has been one of the NFL's best defenders since debuting in 2017 and the current season has only solidified his elite status.
After finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022, Garrett picked up from where he left off. The four-time All-Pro defender leads the Browns with 13.0 sacks (8.5 more than the next player) while also tallying 27 solo tackles, 14 tackles for lost yardage, four forced fumbles, three defended passes, and 26 QB hits.
Additionally, Garrett is a top-10 player when it comes to QB knockdowns (6th) and pressures (10th). He also leads all edge players when it comes to overall defensive grade (93.5) and pass rush (94.4) on Pro Football Focus.
As a result of another dominating performance, Garrett only trails the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons when it comes to the NFL Defensive Player of the Year race on FanDuel Sportsbook. As long as Garrett continues his play, Santa just might bring him DPOY honors as a late Christmas gift.