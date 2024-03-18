Concerning Deshaun Watson Injury Update Emerges
The Cleveland Browns receive concerning news about Deshaun Watson's return from injury.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland continues to test the patience of Browns fans. Appearing in only 12 games in two seasons after the blockbuster trade followed by the largest contract in NFL history, Watson is entering a critical 2024 campaign with the Browns.
The expectations are high after the team managed to make the postseason in 2023 despite inconsistent and mediocre quarterback play. Fans hope they can take a step forward with Watson at the helm.
However, they might have to wait a little longer. As Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports, Watson's availability and readiness for the start of the 2024 season are in question.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson To Be On A Pitch Count On His Return
Rehabbing from a shoulder surgery back in November, Watson was widely expected to be ready for training camp in July. That is still the expectation but according to Cabot, he could be on a "pitch count" to start the season.
""Watson, who had a visit in Los Angeles recently with coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, is expected to be ready for training camp in July. But even then, he could be on a pitch count in the beginning while he ramps up to the season.""- Mary Kay Cabot
This is why the Browns added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley into the mix, in addition to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They will have to rely on these backups, especially early in the season, while Watson is limited.
The depth behind Watson is certainly much better than it was last season but the fact that the Browns can't trust their franchise quarterback to begin the season once again is concerning.
