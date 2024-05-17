Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 Odds Are Disrespectful to Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule is finally out and now we have a week-by-week breakdown of who the Browns are facing as they try to make a second consecutive postseason appearance. They will be facing an uphill battle as they have the toughest schedule out of any team in the league in terms of their opponents' winning percentage from last season.
The challenging slate for the Browns starts immediately on Week 1. Cleveland will host the Dallas Cowboys. Even though the Browns were able to retain most of their core and they will have several of their key players fully healthy again, they are still considered underdogs against the Cowboys.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are +1.5 home underdogs.
Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 Opening Odds
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5 (-105)/Browns +1.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-112)/Browns (-104)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is surprising since the Cowboys lost a lot of key veterans this spring without replacing them adequately. They lost Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz from their offensive line, as well as their RB1 Tony Pollard. They weren't able to retain star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, either. The only additions of note they made in the offseason were either through the draft or bringing back Ezekiel Elliott.
The Cowboys obviously have a ton of talent. The star power of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the offensive end, and Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs are undeniable. But, this Browns team is more dangerous and healthier than last season and shouldn't be counted out, especially at home in Week 1.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
