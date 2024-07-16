Darius Garland Gives Emphatic Response to Trade Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quiet in free agency and the trade market, choosing to bring back the same roster from last year, except with Kenny Atkinson in charge instead of JB Bickerstaff. Despite serious trade rumors surrounding Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, it's increasingly likely that the Cavs will start the season with their core four intact.
Garland finally broke his silence about the never-ending trade speculation. Speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the All-Star guard expressed his happiness in staying in Cleveland.
"I don’t want to be traded. Those are just rumors."- Darius Garland
Before Donovan Mitchell signed his multi-year extension with the Cavs, there have been rumors that Garland would want out if Mitchell were to stay. Now that it is guaranteed that Mitchell will be in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, Garland ended those speculations once and for all.
Denying that he ever wanted out of Cleveland, Garland couldn't contain his excitement for working with new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
This is great news for Cavs fans. Running it back with the same core and seeing whether Atkinson can get more out of the Garland-Mitchell pairing is a good idea.
At the same time, it's likely the last chance the Garland-Mitchell-Mobley-Allen group has. In the first two seasons of their time together, they won one playoff series. Garland hasn't been able to replicate his All-Star form from the 2021-22 season. Another down season next to Mitchell will raise more questions about Garland's future with the organization.
Even though it may not seem that way, the 2024-25 season will be a make-or-break season for Garland and his NBA future. Let's hope the talented 24-year-old has a bounceback campaign.