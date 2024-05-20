David Njoku Shows Off Browns' Incredible New Helmet Design
By Jovan Alford
It’s been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns as they’ve made several changes to their roster and uniforms for the 2024 season.
Last month, the Browns announced on social media that they were making a subtle change to their helmet, bringing back the white facemask, which the team hasn’t worn consistently since 2005.
When the team made the announcement, some fans weren’t impressed by the slight change on the helmets, while others were ecstatic to see Cleveland move on from their brown facemasks, which they’ve worn since 2015.
With the Browns moving to their white facemasks, it should allow players to do some cool things with their helmets, and we got a first glimpse of that from star tight end David Njoku.
In a video posted to Instagram, the veteran tight end showed off the new Browns helmet with a sleek visor, which caught the attention of fans, who loved the design.
When we initially saw the new helmet on star running back Nick Chubb last month, they looked nice and you could see the difference between the white and brown facemasks. However, Njoku took it to another level with the visor.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see more Cleveland players copy the look that Njoku is going on this season.
