Deshaun Watson Era in Cleveland Has to Come to An End After Embarrassing Week 5 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are a complete mess. Through the first five weeks of the season, they are arguably the biggest disappointments in the league sitting at 1-4 with one of the worst offenses in the league. The Browns rank dead last in yards per play with 3.8 and haven't been able to hit 300 total yards or 20 points in any game this season. They rank bottom three in the league in terms of both yards and points.
Considering the amount of talent on this team, that is simply unacceptable. This team has the second-most expensive quarterback in the NFL in terms of total guaranteed money in Deshaun Watson.
It is impossible to argue that the offensive line, the coaching staff, or the receivers have done a good job in Cleveland this season. However, that doesn't exonerate Watson and his awful performance over five weeks.
Through five games, Watson has 852 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions on 60.2% completion rate. His lack of chemistry with the receivers is obvious. In Week 5, the tension between him and Kevin Stefanski was apparent as well, leading Watson to throw his head coach under the bus about playcalling.
Either the Browns make the hard decision and pull the plug on the Deshaun Watson experiment or this will be a lost season. The relationship between Watson and the coaching staff doesn't seem salvageable.
Well, what can the Browns do considering Watson's massive contract? They can take a page out of the Denver Broncos' book. The Broncos cut him two seasons into his massive deal in the offseason, leaving them with a dead-cap hit of $85 million, the largest in NFL history.
That may not seem like the ideal situation but it's hard to think that things could get worse in Cleveland. A fresh start with a new play-caller in Ken Dorsey and a new quarterback, whether it is Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, might be the only way out.