Deshaun Watson Has No Excuses Left for Week 2 After Major Jaguars' Injury News
The Cleveland Browns had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season. In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Browns en route to a 33-17 win.
They will now be traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and need to secure a win to get some positive momentum in the building. Especially quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Now, the latest injury news from Jacksonville gives Watson the perfect opportunity to have a solid outing.
Browns News: Jacksonville Jaguars Will Be Without Two Starters in Secondary Versus Cleveland
According to Andrew Siciliano, the Jags will be playing without safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Savage injured his quad in practice this week, and Campbell suffered a hamstring injury that led to him being placed on injured reserve.
This news is great news for Watson and company. The 28-year-old signal-caller has struggled under center in Cleveland and didn't put out a good showing in Week 1.
The Clemson product went 24-of-45 for 169 passing yards with one passing touchdown and two interceptions.
Now he gets the chance to face a defense that gave up 319 passing yards with 6.2 yards per pass in Week 1. Add in that two backups will be back there and Watson has no excuse to struggle.
Fans and members of the media have been calling out Watson for his subpar performance. Since coming over to Cleveland, Watson hasn't produced well enough for the contract that he received.
In 13 games with the Browns, he's completing 59% of his passes for 2,386 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
The noise surrounding Watson continues to grow but Sunday gives him an easy chance to bounce back and rack up some solid numbers.
