Deshaun Watson's Surprise Jaguars History Could Help Determine Browns' Week 2 Game
Deshaun Watson's name was back in the news this week after the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of sexual assault and battery stemming from an alleged October 2020 incident. The situation is currently under investigation, though, meaning that Watson is still clear to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Having begun his career with the Houston Texans, Watson is more than familiar with facing the Jaguars. In fact, his history against the AFC South franchise could be the difference when the Browns and Jaguars collide on Sunday.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson's History vs. Jaguars
Watson has started against the Jaguars six times throughout his career, emerging victorious on each occasion. He completed 65.0% of his passes in those contests, throwing for 1,373 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 97.6 passer rating.
That's without mentioning how he also turned 43 carries into 196 rushing yards and a pair of TDs against his former AFC South rival.
Watson recorded at least two passing TDs with a 109.0-plus passer rating in each of his last three meetings with the Jaguars, averaging 280.3 passing yards along the way.
Time will tell if Watson can keep that trend going after failing to impress in his 2024 debut. The ex-Clemson QB couldn't get anything going against the Cowboys, going just 24-of-45 (53.3%) in the pocket for 169 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. That's without mentioning how he was also sacked a Week 1-worst six times.
While being sacked isn't always a quarterback's fault, it's worth noting that Pro Football Focus didn't credit any of those sacks to Cleveland's offensive line.
Watson's play under center has been largely disappointing since joining the Browns, so we'll see if he can turn things around against a familiar opponent. The Jaguars struggled to stop Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1, allowing him to finish with 338 passing yards and a touchdown on 23 completions.
For reference, Watson has yet to hit the 300-yard mark since joining the Browns in 2022.
Having said that, oddsmakers are expecting a quiet weekend for the 28-year-old QB. FanDuel Sportsbook is projecting Watson to throw for 211.5 passing yards and his TD total currently sits at 1.5 with the Under favored at -230 odds.
As for the Browns, they're projected to be the 3-point road underdogs against the Jaguars, meaning it'd be quite helpful if Watson figures out how to turn back the clock in Week 2.
