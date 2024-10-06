Deshaun Watson Makes Embarrassing Reveal After Browns' Week 5 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were already in the midst of an embarrassing start to the season heading into Week 5. Sunday's clash against the Washington Commanders made matters worse as the Browns were played off the field on both ends.
The offense that has been dysfunctional all season hit new lows as the Browns failed to reach 300 total yards or 20 points for the fifth straight game.
Naturally, Deshaun Watson is receiving a ton of heat for his play. There are already calls for him among the fanbase and the national media about the need to replace him with Jameis Winston. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski stood behind his quarterback for the time being.
Watson himself also spoke to the press. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported that the 29-year-old quarterback said they are still trying to figure out the type and identity of the offense they are trying to run.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Makes Ridiculous Statement After Week 5
This is a ridiculous statement to make after five games into the season. This was Watson's 17th game as a member of this team ever since his acquisition in 2022. He was with the Browns throughout the training camp and preseason.
It's not like there have been a ton of additions to this offensive unit. Most of the personnel, including the play-caller on the sideline, is the same. If the Browns are still "trying to figure out" the type of offense they want to run after almost one-third of the season is over, that is a damning indictment on this coaching staff.
The Browns are one of the worst offenses in the league and Watson just had a game where he was sacked seven times and completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards. They better figure things out fast or this will be a completely lost season for Cleveland.