Deshaun Watson May Have Leaked Browns Trade Before It Happened
The Cleveland Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy on Saturday. Deshaun Watson knew it was coming and was excited already.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns made their first big acquisition of the offseason before free agency even started. By trading for the Denver Broncos' young wideout Jerry Jeudy, the Browns gave Deshaun Watson another athletic playmaker. And it seems like Watson approved the transaction, even before it was made official.
Watson had a cryptic social media post earlier this morning that left fans confused. The post that only involved three emojis didn't mean much until the news of the trade broke immediately after.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Leaked Jeudy Trade Before It Happened
Watson has every right to be excited about the trade. Jeudy may not have broken out in the NFL the way the Broncos hoped for when they drafted him with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Alabama product has plenty of athleticism and talent. He is also only 24 years old.
Despite the dysfunctional Broncos offense that constantly changed quarterbacks in his four seasons there, Jeudy registered 211 catches, 3,053 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 57 games in Denver. In a much better offensive ecosystem in Cleveland, he can surely get his game to the next level.
Now, Watson has plenty of weapons at his disposal in Cleveland. He has to perform much better than he has over the last few seasons to be worth his $63.9 million cap hit for the 2024 campaign. With Jeudy, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Cedric Tillman as primary weapons, Watson has no excuse left.
The Browns have more work to do this offseason to be a serious threat in the AFC North. Currently, they have the third-best odds (+550) to win the division. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, sign up and claim your bonus before backing the Browns.
More Browns coverage:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER