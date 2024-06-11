Deshaun Watson Takes Major Step at Mandatory Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns started their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after a couple of weeks of voluntary organized team activities. This is the last chance for the organization to see and evaluate the roster before the team breaks for the summer until they reconvene for training camp.
Therefore, it is of utmost importance to take a look at where the franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is in his rehab from his shoulder surgery. The Browns fans received a positive update on the 28-year-old when team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watson has been throwing in offensive drills and will throw in 7 on 7s during the minicamp.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Takes Significant Step Forward In Injury Rehab
This is excellent news for the Browns as they hope to have Watson at the helm in their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Cleveland is better prepared to weather the storm this season if Watson were to miss time thanks to their offseason addition of Jameis Winston. But the Browns desperately need Watson to play a full season to be able to evaluate how good they actually are as a team.
Since signing the massive five-year, $230 million extension in 2022, Watson only played in 12 games for the Browns, going 8-4. A healthy, full season would go a long way to make Browns fans feel better about that contract and the future of the organization.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns have the third-best odds at +500 to win the AFC North. They will need a healthy Deshaun Watson to have a chance to make the postseason in one of the best divisions in football.
