Deshaun Watson Taking Big Step in Injury Recovery
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is making strides in his rehab.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to have a bounce-back campaign in 2024 after an injury-riddled season last year.
Last season, Watson had to undergo season-ending surgery for a fracture in his throwing shoulder after just six games played. He then watched Joe Flacco step in and lead Cleveland to the postseason.
As we look forward to 2024, Watson has taken a nice step in his rehab. In an article by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson could begin light throwing as soon as next week.
Cleveland News: Deshaun Watson Will Begin Throwing Next Week
Watson's private quarterback coach Quincy Avery and tight end David Njoku are with him in Los Angeles as he rehabs.
The former Clemson standout, who underwent surgery on Nov. 21, has been rehabbing in Los Angeles, under the instruction of his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Cabot added in her article that Watson will have some light throwing at UCLA and plans to be a part of the Browns' offseason programs.
Cleveland doesn't plan to rush Watson back but this is trending in the right direction for the 28-year-old signal caller.
In 2024, Watson has a $63 million cap hit and the pressure to come through is starting to add up.
The Browns have a talented bunch and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +550 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER