Disgruntled Steeler Quickly Backtracks on Threat of Joining Browns
The Cleveland Browns' rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers took another surprise step over the weekend after black and gold standout Cameron Heyward seemed to tease interest in playing for the Dawg Pound.
The disgruntled defensive tackle, who's looking for a new contract beyond the 2024 season, pointed to his family's ties to the Cleveland area and how it'd be something he would consider. Heyward also noted his wife was excited by the idea of playing somewhere new after 13 years in Pittsburgh.
These comments obviously caught the attention of both sides, with Steelers fans taken aback by this apparent betrayal while Browns fans enviosned the three-time First Team All-Pro joining forces with Myles Garrett.
However, the Heyward-to-CLE dream appears to have been short-lived.
Heyward quickly backtracked on his comments on Sunday, stating "the goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career." Doubling down on his commitment, Heyward shut down any Browns speculation when a fan brought up the possibility.
This is an odd 180 from the veteran, who's had no shortage of media training in his career and should know what can of worms he'd open up by merely suggesting going to play for a division rival while still under contract.
Perhaps he got caught up in the heat of the negotiations and let this slip, which surely got back to Pittsburgh's front office, causing him to walk back his previous threat.
If Heyward's extension talks go sideways later this year, though, expect Cleveland to be brought up again as a possible landing spot. He'd help fortify a D-line led by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and could return to his All-Pro ways under coaching wizard Jim Schwartz.
In other Browns news: