Disturbing New Mike Hall Jr. Details Emerge Following Arrest
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was reportedly arrested in Avon, Ohio, on Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute on Monday.
The 2024 second-round pick was involved in a domestic disturbance with his fiancee and was reportedly taken to Avon Municipal Court for arraignment, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
When the news broke about Hall Jr.’s arrest, the Browns released the following statement to the media.
“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”
Since the Browns’ statement on Tuesday morning, more details have been revealed about the domestic dispute between Hall Jr. and his girlfriend.
In a tweet from Ben Axelrod, the allegations surrounding the rookie aren’t good. Hall Jr. was allegedly identified as the aggressor in a call to police. The caller said that Hall pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle. However, the caller told the 911 operator that her daughter wasn’t injured and declined the need for an ambulance.
The police report also alleges that the Browns defensive tackle attacked his fiancee and pressed a gun against her temple.
The Browns have yet to make any additional comments based on the latest reporting involving Hall Jr.
The rookie defensive tackle went to Ohio State and is an Ohio native. He grew up in Cleveland, lived in Garfield Heights until he was 15 years old, and went to Benedictine High School. However, Hall spent the last three years of HS at Streetsboro High in Streetsboro, Ohio.
