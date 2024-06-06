Dorian Thompson-Robinson Takes Positive Next Step Toward Return
The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but the most electric player in the quarterback room – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – should be worth watching.
Thompson-Robinson injured his hip against the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve and didn’t play again. However, he’s now healthy enough to participate in OTAs, per multiple reports.
This is big news considering that Thompson-Robinson is one of the most fun Browns players on the roster and his continued development will be watched keenly.
Browns News: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Returns to Practice
Thompson-Robinson stole the show in the preseason last year, leading the Browns to a comeback win against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game – completing 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, along with six rushes for 36 yards.
Though he wasn’t that effective in the regular season, he played admirably as a last-minute fill-in at times.
His stat line wasn’t pretty (60-of-112 passing for 440 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs and 65 rushing yards), but three of those interceptions came against the Baltimore Ravens – one of the top defenses in the NFL.
Considering that Thompson-Robinson didn’t have much time to prepare as a starter last season, his performance in a pinch gives plenty of reason to hope he can improve in Year 2.
Thompson-Robinson threw just one more interception after that 3-pick game against the Ravens and averaged 4.6 yards per carry on the season.
Even if he’s not the future starter for the Browns, he could have a role in specific run packages at the least.
He ran for 600+ yards in each of his two final seasons at UCLA, accumulating 21 rushing touchdowns over that stretch.
Considering QB1 Deshaun Watson is still recovering from last season’s shoulder injury, Cleveland might need a spark on the ground from under center that Thompson-Robinson could provide (Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley certainly won't).
On the other hand, Thompson-Robinson could wind up being a valuable trade piece. But that all depends on how he continues to recover from last season’s injury.
