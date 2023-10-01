DraftKings Ohio Promo Celebrates Rivalry Week With $350 Bonus (Just Bet $5 to Unlock)
Trust the Browns against the Ravens? Still afraid to believe that we're favorites in this matchup? Either way you'll get your $350 bonus from DraftKings!
We're not going to talk about what happened in the Browns' first AFC North meeting of the season, but fans are way more excited for the next one anyway. Hosting the Baltimore Ravens at the Dawg Pound is going to make for a great game on Sunday.
The Browns are 2.5-point favorites, which you absolutely love to see when we opened up the season trailing the Ravens in the odds to win the AFC North. Now the betting markets are projecting us to beat them and possibly move into the top spot of the division already.
Is that a little premature for a 2-1 team? I don't think so, but I know there are Browns fans out there who are much more pessimistic than I am. But DraftKings will treat us both the same.
Whether you're already a full believer in the 2023 Browns or not, you can get $350 in bonuses just for betting $5 on this game, so you'll want to get signed up for DraftKings before kickoff. Here's how:
DraftKings Ohio Promo: Unlock $350 Bonus for Betting Browns vs. Ravens
DraftKings' Ohio promo pays out in two parts, and both are unlocked just for placing that $5 bet. First, you get an instant, guaranteed $200 bonus. These bonus credits hit your account when you place your bet, so you don't even need to wait to find out if that's a winning wager or not. The second part is up to $150 added in no-sweat bets, so you can cash in even more. Here's how to make sure you automatically unlock your bonus:
- Sign up through our exclusive Factory of Sadness link
- Finish your account setup and deposit at least $10
- Put $5 on any NFL game
So if you really don't trust your Browns, or you'd rather your heart and your wallet not both be riding on the same game, you could always bet another NFL Week 4 matchup and cash in with your bonus all the same.
Choosing your sportsbook can be a big decision. Everyone has different promos, different boosts, different markets available, and even different odds on the same games. We know with all the options out there in Ohio it can be tough to choose one, so we put together a full DraftKings Sportsbook review for Factory of Sadness readers to check out.
The nice thing about this promo is that it makes it very easy to try out DraftKings without much of an initial investment. That bonus lets you start placing a few wagers to get a feel for the interface and figure out if it's the right book for you.
Just make sure to sign up now to cash in before the offer expires!