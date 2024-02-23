ESPN Predicts Browns Making a Move at QB During the Offseason
The Cleveland Browns had a good year in 2023 but some moves need to be made ahead of the 2024 campaign.
The Cleveland Browns had a good campaign in 2023 despite being ravaged with injuries. The Browns went 11-6 and secured the No. 5 seed in the AFC before getting bounced by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
One of the biggest injuries came to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a displaced fracture in his right glenoid in his right shoulder in a Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
Since being acquired by the Browns, Watson has only managed to suit up in 12 games over the past two seasons. In 2022, the Clemson product served an 11-game suspension before returning for the final six games.
Last season, Cleveland ended up going on a run with 39-year-old Joe Flacco at the helm, raising questions about Watson. The Browns gave up a haul to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans. They gave up their first-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024, as well as a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
The trade hasn't worked out the way Cleveland envisioned and ESPN's Aaron Schatz made some bold move predictions for the 2024 offseason. Schatz's suggestion for Cleveland is quite interesting.
He believes the Browns should add some competition for Watson in 2024. Schatz said, "The Browns' offense has been much, much better with other quarterbacks over the past two seasons. In 2022, Brissett had a 62.0 QBR while Watson had 40.4 QBR. Then last season, Joe Flacco had 48.3 QBR while Watson was below him at 42.9 QBR."
Those numbers should be alarming for the Browns, especially after they gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the NFL but they could go to waste if Watson doesn't pick up his play.
Over two seasons, the 28-year-old has thrown for 2,217 passing yards, 14 passing scores, and nine interceptions.
It would certainly be smart for the Browns to bring in another talented arm into the quarterback room just in case Watson's play doesn't improve. The roster is too talented to let a season be of no avail.
More Browns news and rumors: