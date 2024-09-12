Ex-Browns Player Calls Out Deshaun Watson Over Past Incident
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns aren't having the start to the season that they had envisioned. They looked out of sorts against the Dallas Cowboys and Deshaun Watson was particularly discombobulated.
Add the off-the-field controversy and the lawsuit Watson is dealing with once again, and Browns fans have every right to be concerned about the present and the future of the team.
Watson responded to the criticism on Wednesday and said that his teammates know what kind of a leader he is.
"No, because they know my character. They see me each and every day. They know exactly who I am and I think that’s the difference. When you’re around me each and every day, you know my aura, you know my energy, you know my character, I think you’ll understand who I really am."- Deshaun Watson
One former teammate of Watson didn't agree with this self-assessment by the quarterback. Former Browns running back Jordan Wilkins took to social media to try to refute the claim that Watson is a good leader.
Former Browns Teammate Calls Out Deshaun Watson Online
Wilkins, who was with the Browns in the 2023 preseason before getting cut, shared a clip from his final game with Cleveland. In the video, Wilkins is seen fumbling a hand-off because of a poor toss by Watson. According to the running back, Watson then went to the sideline and told the coaches that Wilkins didn't know the play. He allegedly did the same thing again on the next play.
The former Ole Miss standout claims that this potentially cost him a roster spot. Wilkins hasn't made it on a practice squad or active roster since then, so his blaming Watson may be unfair. However, if we take his word for what went down, it is clear that it's not a great sign of leadership by Watson as he obviously made a mistake in the hand-off.