Ex-Browns Starter Suddenly Reuniting With Joe Flacco in Week 2
As the Browns prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 2 showdown, one of the franchise's former players is reuniting with another Cleveland fan favorite on a fellow AFC team.
Browns News: Ronnie Harris Reunites with Joe Flacco on Colts
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they have signed ex-Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. to their practice squad. Harrison, 27, spent the 2023 campaign with the Colts but was released by the team ahead of this year's 53-man roster deadline.
The signing reunites Harrison with former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, who helped the franchise reach the 2023-24 playoffs due to his late-season heroics. Flacco signed on to be Indianapolis' backup QB back in March despite expressing a desire to return to Cleveland.
Harrison, a former 2018 third-round pick, joined the Browns in 2020 when he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection. He went on to play 39 games (23 starts) across the following three seasons, registering 80 solo tackles, 11 broken-up passes, two interceptions, and one pick-six.
Harrison's run with the Browns ended in 2023 when the franchise refused to offer him another contract. He went on to spend the year bouncing back and forth between the Colts' active roster and practice squad, playing seven games while tallying 11 tackles, two INTs, and a sack.
Even though Harrison is no longer in Cleveland, it's nice to see that he and Flacco found work with the Colts. Both players gave it their all during their time with the Browns, even if they didn't leave the biggest impact.
Unfortunately, the Browns don't play the Colts this season, meaning Cleveland fans will only get to see the duo if the two franchises collide in the playoffs.
For now, the Browns will focus on their upcoming tilt with the Jaguars. It's projected to be an uphill battle, though, as FanDuel Sportsbook is listing Cleveland as the 3.5-road favorite heading into Sunday's affair.