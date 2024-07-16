Ex-Steelers Star Thinks There's Reason to Worry About Nick Chubb
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns hope that star running back Nick Chubb will be 100% healthy and able to return to the field at some point this season after suffering a devastating knee injury last season.
Chubb suffered a terrible season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw him tear his MCL and meniscus. The star running back then had another procedure later in the season, repairing his ACL, which was already in the works.
For the 28-year-old running back, it’s a long road of rehab, but he’s already taking the necessary steps to get back on the field. In a video posted on social media by the NFL, Chubb was already lifting weights eight months after surgery.
The video caught the attention of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who made a couple of interesting points about Chubb, which may or may not make Browns fans nervous heading into the 2024 campaign.
Bell highlighted on Twitter that Chubb is “slightly” shifting his weight to the right and pointed out that his body might be in “compensation mode.” A Twitter user responded to Bell’s commentary on Chubb’s health and the former Steelers running back shot back saying he could easily tell Chubb is not 100 percent and still “pushing through it.”
If you are a Cleveland fan, you are taking Bell’s comments with a grain of salt since he’s not Chubb and hasn’t had the same knee injury.
However, the former Steelers running back made a good point about Chubb not being 100 percent healthy and might be overcompensating at this stage of rehab. That said, the Browns will take things slow with Chubb, as they have several running backs on the roster, who can fill in for him.
Cleveland would rather have Chubb at 100 percent in the middle of the season and not rush him back at 75-80 percent to start the 2024 campaign.
More Browns news and analysis: