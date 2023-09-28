Former Browns Star Looking Unlikely to Suit up for Ravens in Week 4 Showdown
So much for the "revenge game" narrative.
While some former Cleveland Browns may be excited about a revenge game as they suit up in the wrong colors on Sunday, not all of them will have the chance.
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Baltimore Ravens' last game with an ankle injury, and the latest updates aren't promising for him.
Browns News: Odell Beckham Injury Report
Odell Beckham has been battling an ankle injury since the offseason, and after playing through it for the first two games of the season he sat out in Week 3. He's not practicing this week, and the latest reports are that he'll likely miss another game or two before getting back on the field.
This is a bummer for Browns fans who were hoping to get a chance to see their former star wideout play. Or maybe more accurately, who were hoping to see the hard-hitting Cleveland defense get some shots at Beckham.
OBJ never became the superstar we had hoped he would in Cleveland, and then he suffered the first torn ACL of his career after an already disappointing start to the 2020 season.
Things went downhill in 2021, when he wasn’t playing poorly and his dad took to social media to bash the Browns, and fans were happy to say “good riddance” when he was released.
Beckham hasn’t been especially relevant in the NFL since then, so it’s not like he’s public enemy number one in Cleveland. We just don’t really think about him. But still, the thought of Grant Delpit getting to stick it to Beckham a couple times was pretty enticing.
Odell' didn't have much of an impact over his two active games, but he did play a big role in the offense, so this shakes this up a bit for the Ravens. Look for Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor to play bigger roles, and if Rashod Bateman also ends up sidelined then Devin Duvernay stands to get plenty of run as well.
No matter who's running routes, though, it's going to be hard for Lamar Jackson to get the ball when he has Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith bearing down on him every play. This matchup will come down to containing Lamar on the ground, and Browns fans aren't too worried about what he'll try to do through the air.
