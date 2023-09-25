Wyatt Teller Has Surprising Response to Facing Jadeveon Clowney in Week 4
Even an AFC North rivalry can't ruin a friendship.
The Browns improved to 2-1 on the 2023 NFL season with a huge 27-3 win against the Titans over the weekend. A massive AFC North showdown is next up on Cleveland's schedule as the Browns place host to the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The upcoming Week 4 tilt will also be the Browns' first time facing OLB Jadeveon Clowney since he joined the Ravens over the offseason. While some Cleveland players would love to stick it to Clowney in his return, that isn't the case for Wyatt Teller.
The Browns offensive guard told beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot that Clowney is "my guy" and that Sunday's contest is a "revenge" game for the former 2014 first overall selection.
Browns vs. Ravens Week 4
It's interesting to see Teller being so supportive of Clowney. Whenever a player is asked about facing a former teammate, we're usually left with a cookie-cutter answer like, "It's nice to see_______ again, but we're focused on winning."
At the same time, it isn't hard to see why Teller would support the ex-Brown with that statement.
After all, Clowney wasn't exactly treated the best by our coaching staff. The former South Carolina Gamecock wasn't used to his full abilities last season, never playing more than 77% of defensive snaps after Week 1. The lack of play time was just one of former defensive coordinator Joe Woods' many mistakes.
Clowney was frustrated by his usage to the point that he vocally complained about the situation, resulting in his being sent home from practice and ruled inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. It was at that moment that he said there was a "95%" chance he wouldn't return to Cleveland.
It seems like the change of scenery did wind up helping Clowney out. He's already up to 1.5 sacks through two games, which is only half a sack fewer than he had in 12 games with the Browns last season.
Nevertheless, as nice as Clowney's bounce-back performance is, Teller must put friendship in the rearview mirror.
There's no time to support the opposition when it's game time, especially when that player belongs to the rival Ravens. With Baltimore being 2-1 just like us ahead of Week 4, we can't afford to show any weakness if we're going to attempt to secure the AFC North's top spot.
Fortunately, Teller is a professional and won't have an issue flattening Clowney if he tries to sack Deshaun Watson.
The Browns are favored over the Ravens, but the best way to bet the game is by unlocking your guaranteed $365 bonus for just $1 with Bet365's exclusive new-user offer. As long as you deposit $10+ after signing up through the Factory of Sadness link below, you just need to bet $1 on the game and — win or lose — you'll automatically be awarded your full $365 bonus.