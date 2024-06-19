Former Browns Defender Attempting NFL Comeback After Hiatus

Breaking: The Dallas Cowboys are signing @XFLBattlehawks LB Willie Harvey Jr., per @TomPelissero.



Harvey was an All-#UFL defender for St. Louis this year, leading the league in tackles (78), stuffing the stat sheets all season long (9 TFL's, 4 sacks, 6 PBU's). Baller. pic.twitter.com/HMhJAek2ac