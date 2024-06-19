Former Browns Defender Attempting NFL Comeback After Hiatus
While most NFL teams have their rosters sets heading into training camp, there's a few spots still up for grabs with July around the corner. Given the premier free agents off of the table at this point, squads are more open to taking dart throws this late in the offseason in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.
As it turns out, one former Cleveland Browns defender who's been out of the NFL for some time has just been given a chance to make a potential comeback.
On Tuesday, it was reported ex-Browns linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. would be signing with the Dallas Cowboys following a standout year in the UFL. Dallas has enjoyed success with previous additions from other pro football leagues, and it seems Jerry Jones is trying to tap that well again.
It's been a long road back to the NFL for Harvey, who first latched on with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Iowa St. product went on to suit in four games for the Browns from 2019-2021, but his tenure was full of re-signings and waivings.
Cleveland eventually said goodbye for good during the 2022 preseason, and he went without a football job until November, when he was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL. He remained with the team through the 2024 campaign, which saw him break out with a league-leading 78 tackles to go along with nine tackles for loss, four sacks and six passes defended.
That performance unsurprisingly put him on the radar of NFL teams, and with the UFL season over, Harvey's now landed in Dallas for a second attempt at sticking around at the highest level.
It'll be worth keeping tabs on the former Browns LB throughout camp. Considering his prolific showing this past year in the UFL, plus familiarity with Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland might open to a reunion if things don't work out between Harvey and the Cowboys.
