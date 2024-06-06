Former Browns QB Finds New Home With NFC Team
By Jovan Alford
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker will head west to continue his professional football career. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Walker will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their mandatory minicamp.
If Walker can perform well during the minicamp, he’ll likely be the third quarterback behind Sam Howell and Geno Smith. The former Temple quarterback played in six games last season for the Browns but started in two games.
The 29-year-old quarterback didn’t play well in those two starts, completing 50.7 percent of his passes for 440 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. For the season, Walker completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 674 yards, a touchdown, and five interceptions.
Seahawks fans will hope Walker doesn’t have to start this coming season because that means both Howell and Smith got hurt.
The 5-foot-11 quarterback hasn’t been the most efficient signal-caller over his career. However, he has a ton of NFL experience, which could be beneficial for the Seahawks’ quarterback room.
As for the Browns, they upgraded their QB room this offseason, signing Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency. Overall, Cleveland has four quarterbacks on their roster, but they hope they don’t have to dig deep because of another injury to Watson.
