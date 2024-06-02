Jameis Winston Already Proving He's the Perfect Backup QB for Browns
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has fueled no shortage of storylines this offseason following some surprise changes. Joe Flacco has officially exited as Deshaun Watson's backup, and Cleveland's brought in former Pro Bowler Jameis Winston to serve as his likely replacement.
Some fans are skeptical about the swap considering Flacco's steady hand and Winston's unpredictability on the field. However, off of the field, Winston already seems like the perfect man for the job.
The Browns' OTA workouts have provided the first glimpse of their expected backup around the team. And by all accounts, Winston is already showing his leadership side.
He's helped keep Watson focused on the present instead of worrying about the bigger picture as he strives to return from his shoulder injury, while also being Watson's biggest hype man.
It's clear Winston is embracing the expectations set upon older veterans, and he's doing that while being the clear backup to Watson, which is admirable. After all, the former Florida State standout was once the No. 1 overall pick and considered the future of the league. His career hasn't exactly gone as hoped, but that's not affecting his attitude one bit.
Now, Winston absolutely needs to earn the QB2 job with his play on the field. Last season taught Cleveland backup depth at quarterback isn't something to neglect, so if Winston can't lead to this team to wins as a spot starter, he's not a fit for this contender.
However, assuming Winston does fend off Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley, the Browns won't need to think twice about moving on from Flacco.
Winston appears to be the perfect person to have on the sidelines behind Watson, who's still looking to play out an entire season with Cleveland. Those struggles surely have to weigh on the controversial starting man, but who better to help him get through that then a former top pick who fell from grace?
It's obvious Winston has learned through all the up and downs from his career, and now he can share those lessons with Watson. Even if the former doesn't see a second contract with the Browns, it'd be no surprise if Watson reaps the rewards from an entire year with Winston by his side.
