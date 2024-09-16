Former Browns Starter in Talks With AFC Contender Entering Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are feeling good to start this week after they secured their first win of the season in Week 2.
Things started shaky but they were able to get back on track this past week. The Browns have a talented roster, especially at running back. Nick Chubb is currently on injured reserve but Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong Jr. are in the backfield holding down the fort.
With Week 3 quickly approaching, an ex-Brown is slated to visit an AFC contender.
NFL News: Kareem Hunt Will Visit Kansas City Chiefs
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Kareem Hunt will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The Chiefs will be without starting running back Isiah Pacheco for six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula. They are looking for some depth in the backfield and bringing back a familiar face seems like an option.
The 29-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team. In that timeframe, he racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns.
Since then, he's spent the past five seasons in Cleveland. With the Browns, Hunt finished with 2,285 rushing yards, 1,057 receiving yards, and 32 total touchdowns in 64 total games.
The Toledo product still has juice in the tank, and he may be joining the defending champs. If Hunt does sign with Kansas City, it'll add another element to the Browns vs. Chiefs game in Week 15.
We'll have to wait and see if anything comes from the visit.
More Browns news and rumors: