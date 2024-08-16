Former Browns WR's Latest Injury Could Jeopardize NFL Career
As the 2024 NFL season nears, it's always an interesting exercise to check in on how some former Cleveland Browns are doing. After all, several members of last year's roster found new homes over the offseason, including veteran wideout/kick returner Jakeem Grant.
Grant had spent the last two seasons with the Browns, however, injuries prevented him from seeing any regular-season action during that stretch. But despite the lack of results, the former Texas Tech product still managed to secure a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.
Unfortunately, a new destination isn't preventing Grant from dealing with the same issues.
Browns News: Former WR Jakeem Grant Placed on IR
Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams is reporting that the Falcons have placed Grant on the injured reserve. According to Williams, the 31-year-old return specialist injured his hamstring at some point this week, putting his playing future in jeopardy in the process.
It's hard not to wonder if this latest injury is the last straw for Grant. The ex-Red Raider hasn't played in a regular-season game since the 2021 campaign. He suffered back-to-back season-ending lower-body injuries during his two training camps with the Browns, leaving time to tell if the latest issue is too much to come back from.
While he had his pass-catching moments now and then, Grant made a name for himself on special teams. In his six career seasons, the two-time All-Pro returner converted 119 punt returns into 1,228 yards and four touchdowns while also racking up another 2,699 yards and two TDs on 110 returned kicks.
He's also recorded 1,140 receiving yards and seven TDs on 100 catches across 81 career games.
Such a performance from Grant was good enough to earn him a three-year, $13.8 million contract with the Browns in 2022. Obviously, things didn't work out well for the player or team.
Even though he never suited up for the Browns, Cleveland fans are hoping for a quick recovery for Grant. It's never right when an athlete is forced to end their career due to injuries, so let's hope that Grant can bounce back from his hamstring ailment before ending things on his own terms, whether that be in Atlanta or elsewhere.
