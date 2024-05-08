Former USC Safety Gets Invite to Browns' Rookie Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns didn't have the best luck on the injury front in 2023. They had nine players placed on IR with multiple starters missing the 2023 campaign.
That didn't stop the Browns from going 11-6 and making the postseason. With one of the best rosters in the league, Cleveland took the laid-back approach this offseason and will be running it back with the same team for the most part.
The Browns selected six players total in the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to invite a former USC Trojan to rookie minicamps.
Browns News: Chase Williams Is Invited to Browns Rookie Minicamp
Per Noah Weiskopf, the Browns have extended an invitation to former USC safety Chase Williams for rookie minicamp and he'll be attending.
Cleveland's rookie camps run from May 10-12.
Currently, Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill are the Browns' two starting safeties with Rodney McLeod Jr. and Ronnie Hickman as depth options.
Williams has a nice size (6'1, 200 pounds) and athleticism which is intriguing to the Browns. The California native played four years at San Jose State University before playing two years as a graduate student at USC.
Williams is a very solid athlete who owns good sideline-to-sideline speed. He has good range over the top and plays with sound instincts.
In his collegiate career, he racked up 174 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.
He will now have a chance to impress Cleveland's coaching staff and fight for a roster spot. There's a reason the Browns brought him into town in the first place.
More Browns news and rumors: