Four Browns Named Finalists for Major NFL Awards
Good news, Browns fans: Cleveland will have four players and coaches in attendance at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
The Cleveland Browns might not be competing for a Super Bowl this season, but fans can rest easy knowing that the franchise will be well-represented at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8.
The Associated Press revealed on Thursday that defensive end Myles Garrett, quarterback Joe Flacco, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are all finalists for the annual event in two weeks.
NFL Honors: 4 Browns Nominated for Awards
After a 2023-24 campaign that exceeded any and all expectations, it's fantastic to see the above Browns being given the recognition that they deserve.
Garrett is a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which isn't surprising given how dominant he is yearly. The 28-year-old superstar was up to his usual dominance, racking up 42 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 37 pressures en route to receiving Pro Bowl and All-Pro first-team honors.
It's worth noting that Garrett finished fifth in DPOY voting last season.
Meanwhile, Flacco is in contention to be named the league's Comeback Player of the Year. Despite not joining the team until December, the 39-year-old gunslinger looked like he had turned the clock back a few years, going 4-1 while averaging 323.2 passing yards and a 90.2 passer rating in five starts — a key reason why the Browns even made the playoffs in the first place.
Unsurprisingly, Stefanski is an NFL Coach of the Year finalist after leading the Browns to an 11-6 record and their first postseason berth since 2020. If he successfully takes home the award, the 41-year-old would become just the 13th coach in history to win it multiple times after being named COTY in 2020.
Lastly, Schwartz is a finalist to be named Assistant Coach of the Year. The defensive guru was a big reason why the Browns surrendered the fewest total yards during the regular season after finishing 14th in that regard during 2022-23.
Even if winning these awards doesn't compare to the feeling of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the fact that four Browns are nominated for their respective categories proves that the future is bright in Cleveland.
In other Browns news: