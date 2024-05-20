Francisco Lindor Has Emotional Comments Ahead of Return to Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Guardians won yet another series as they swept the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, improving their record to 30-17 and maintaining their lead at the top of the AL Central division. Next up: one of the most anticipated home games of the season for Guardians fans.
The series against the New York Mets kicks off on Monday. What makes this a special occasion is the fact that it will be the first time Francisco Lindor will be playing in Cleveland in a different uniform.
Despite the fact that the Guardians traded Lindor to the New York Mets over three years ago, the star shortstop hasn't faced his former team in Cleveland yet. The Mets and the Guardians have only played one series in the previous three seasons since he was traded.
The Guardians with Lindor came painfully close to winning the World Series before losing to the Cubs in Game 7 in 2016. Even though the four-time All-Star was never able to get his team over the hump during his six seasons in Cleveland, he is still a beloved figure. Ahead of his return to the city, he was understandably emotional, yet excited.
Francisco Lindor is Emotional About His Return to Cleveland
The Puerto Rican slugger has emerged into a star in Cleveland, finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting three times and winning two Silver Sluggers. He quickly became the face of the franchise while slashing .285/.346/.488 to go with 138 home runs and 411 RBIs in six seasons. He understandably hasn't forgotten about the organization that helped turn him into one of the best players in his position.
"I’m looking forward to two things: the atmosphere, which is lovely, extremely awesome, people are great. And also, playing great baseball over there. They’re playing very well right now, so I’m looking forward to that."- Francisco Lindor
Back in 2021, the Guardians traded Lindor to the Mets because they knew they weren't going to be able to meet his contract demands. New York ended up giving him a ten-year, $341 million extension.
Lindor isn't having the best season of his career so far. Perhaps he is hoping that the emotions of being back in Cleveland will provide the extra fuel to turn his season around. Regardless of how the series goes, it will certainly be fun to see Mr. Smile back in Cleveland.