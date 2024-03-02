Future Hall of Famer Emerges As A Potential Browns Free Agent Target
Mike Evans is hitting free agency and the Cleveland Browns are emerging as a potential destination.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are looking to add a wide receiver this offseason to give Deshaun Watson more weapons next season. Amari Cooper and David Njoku blossomed into dangerous playmakers last season but Cleveland could use another elite target to take their offense to the next level.
And there isn't a receiver more elite than Mike Evans, who is hitting free agency for the first time in his illustrious career. Evans made it clear his intention of playing with a high-level quarterback, getting a big payday, and competing for a Super Bowl. The Browns could provide all of that for him.
Perfect Browns WR Target is Hitting Free Agency
Despite turning 30 years old before the 2023 campaign, Evans had another impressive season. In fact, he had the most receiving yards since 2018 and finished the year with 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, and 13 touchdowns.
In every single season of his ten-year career at Tampa Bay, Evans had at least 1,000 yards. He had double-digit touchdowns in five of them. He won a Super Bowl in 2020, and he is as reliable and consistent as they come.
That sort of resume will not only top the free agent list of the Browns but also the rest of the league.
Signing Evans will be easier said than done for Cleveland. The Browns have a little over $6 million in cap space heading into free agency. Evans' current projected value is $23.8 million per year, according to Spotrac.
General manager Andrew Berry has to get creative to find enough cap room to bring in Evans. Berry has shown a knack for salary cap machinations to get these sorts of deals done previously. If Evans shows interest in joining the Browns, there is no doubt that Berry will get it done.
