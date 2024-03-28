Grant Delpit Announces Big Change for 2024 Season
Safety Grant Delpit has made an announcement ahead of the 2024 campaign.
The Cleveland Browns headed into the offseason looking to make some tweaks to their already stout roster. They've made some quality, low-cost signings while also trading for Jerry Jeudy to bolster their receiver corp.
They also decided to retain some of their own guys and safety Grant Delpit was on that list. Before the regular season ended, Delpit inked a new deal. On Dec. 11, Delpit and the Browns agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with $23 million guaranteed.
With Delpit in Cleveland for the long term, he decided to switch something up for 2024. The 25-year-old will be wearing a new number. Delpit commented on a social media post about him wearing No. 9.
Delpit is going back to his original college number. Since entering the league, he's been wearing No. 22 but it's time for a switch.
The 2020 second-round pick also went on X to say we'll be having a jersey swap around training camp.
The former LSU standout has been a very efficient playmaker for the Browns. Over the last three years, Delpit notched 251 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, and six interceptions.
In addition, last season Delpit had a 70 overall PFF grade.
