Greg Newsome Has Surprise Stance on Browns Future Amid Trade Rumors
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome has surprisingly been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. To the Browns’ credit, they haven’t engaged in any trade conversations involving the young cornerback.
Instead, the Browns ensured that Newsome is a part of their future going forward, picking up his fifth-year option last week. The 23-year-old cornerback won’t hit free agency until 2026 and is excited that the Browns want him in Cleveland.
“Just blessed that the organization sees so much in me. Just blessed that obviously that amount will be able to help me change my family's future even more," Newsome told Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. "So just super blessed, super excited that they want me here and that I want to be here. It's a blessing."
Newsome is coming off a stellar 2023 season and helped Cleveland have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, along with fellow starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson.
The former first-round pick had 49 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions (one defensive touchdown). Newsome also posted a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 74.8 pass rating allowed when targeted, and gave up two touchdowns.
Browns News: Greg Newsome Wants to a "Brown for Life"
With Newsome getting an extra year of security, the 23-year-old cornerback could be in line for an extension in the near future. The young cornerback told Petrak that the two sides haven’t discussed a contract extension, but he wants to be a Brown for life.
“Extension-wise, we haven't really talked about that,” Newsome said. “Honestly, I'm just focused on trying to get us as high as we can this year and whatever happens after that happens. “But like I said before, I would love to be a Cleveland Brown for life.”
That said, if Newsome can put up similar numbers this season that he did in 2023, it would not be a surprise to see Cleveland giving him a long-term extension.
