Greg Newsome Rips Browns Media Member for Disrespectful Anthony Schwartz Comment
This Browns reporter needed to be called out, and Greg Newsome was up to the task.
We all know Anthony Schwartz is on the outside looking in at the Browns' roster at this point. He remains on the team right now, though, so he deserves fans' support.
Some, however, have decided to unnecessarily tear down the wideout after his struggles. That's exactly what happened on Monday at Philadelphia's joint practice, as Tony Grossi made a snarky comment about the wide receiver catching a ball after he got open.
Local play-by-play announcer Jim Clark called Grossi out, and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome chimed in as well.
Newsome said "the negativity is crazy" in response to Grossi's shade. It's obvious he didn't like the tone of the tweet, so he spoke up to defend his teammate.
Honestly, you love to see this from Newsome. He simply could've ignored the comments and not said anything, even if they did bother him. The fact he did call out Grossi publicly shows he won't stand for anyone tearing his teammates down.
It's become popular to bag on Schwartz as the wideout quickly falls out of favor due to his struggles. While criticism is warranted when he's responsible for unforced errors, critiquing every little moment isn't adding anything of value. That's especially the case when he actually does make a play, like the moment from practice that prompted Grossi's remark.
There's simply better ways to channel animosity in regards to certain players. It's also worth taking a second and thinking about the situation. Surely Schwartz doesn't want to let the team down, both for their sakes and his. He's the one whose roster spot is in jeopardy, so even if his miscues are disappointing from a fan perspective, imagine how much more disappointed he is with himself.
Schwartz is probably his own biggest critic right now, so any unwarranted negativity really doesn't help anyone. Hopefully the wideout is able to put that noise behind him and prove the doubters wrong through the rest of the preseason.
