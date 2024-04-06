Guardians Are Hit with Massive Blow Regarding Shane Bieber
The Cleveland Guardians received some bad news concerning Shane Bieber.
It's early on in the MLB season and the Cleveland Guardians have been playing well but unfortunately, there is some bad news. They have been hit with a massive loss to their pitching staff.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Cleveland's Shane Bieber will undergo Tommy John surgery and is now out for the season.
This is a major loss to the pitching staff for the Guardians and they will be without their ace for the rest of the year.
He managed to start two games for Cleveland this year, notching 12 innings, 20 Ks, and a 0.00 ERA. Bieber was dealing with some pain following his opening-day start against the Oakland Athletics.
The pain continued after the contest against the Seattle Mariners and he got an MRI which revealed damage to the same ligament that bothered him last season.
Bieber has been the Guardians ace since 2018. His career record is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 958 K's.
The Guardians will now need to pivot and find a way to replace the production of the former Cy Young Award winner, which is never easy.
