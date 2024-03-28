Guardians Trade for Two Pitchers on Opening Day
The Cleveland Guardians add to their pitching depth ahead of their season opener.
By Cem Yolbulan
It's Opening Day and while Guardians fans are excitedly awaiting their season opener against the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland is continuing to make offseason moves. Ahead of the first game of the season, the Guardians pulled off two trades to add to their pitching depth.
According to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the Guardians are bringing in right-handed pitcher Zak Kent from the Rangers and another righty Peter Strzelecki from the Diamondbacks.
Guardians Add to Their Pitching Depth Ahead of Opening Day
Both pitchers will be added to the Guardians' 40-man roster, which had two vacant spots.
Strzelecki, now 29, was traded from the Brewers to the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline in exchange for Andrew Chafin. He had previously been an important part of Milwaukee's bullpen before struggling in 2023. He was designated for assignment in Arizona earlier this week. He will head to Columbus and he still has a minor-league option as he tries to get back on track and become a part of the bullpen.
Zak Kent, on the other hand, was a part of the 40-man roster with the Texas Rangers. He has yet to make his MLB debut but posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 34:10 K:BB in 10 starts at AAA with Round Rock.
Neither arrival will join the team for Thursday's season opener and it's currently unclear whether Cleveland will keep on a starter's development track or move him to the bullpen. The Guardians are opening the season with injuries to Gavin Williams, after already losing Trevor Stephan for the season. Relievers James Karinchak and Sam Hentges are on the injured list to begin the year, opening the door for Kent and Strzelecki to potentially have a role in the bullpen.
The Guardians are currently not expected to make the playoffs. On FanDuel Sportsbook, they are +180 underdogs to make the postseason.
