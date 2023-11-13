Guardians Post Classy Goodbye to Departing Coaches
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Guardians are undergoing major changes to their on-field leadership this offseason. Not only do they have a new manager in Stephen Vogt, but they'll also have a largely new coaching staff after parting ways with four coaches this offseason.
On Tuesday, the Guardians gave their departing coaches a proper send-off with a touching goodbye post on social media.
Cleveland thanked the four coaches for their hard work and contributions to the team as well as the city and wished them the best of luck in the next phase of their careers.
The four outgoing coaches are third-base coach Mike Sarbough, bullpen coach Rigo Beltran, bench coach DeMarlo Hale and replay coordinator Mike Barnett. The Guardians already parted ways with Sarbough, Beltran and Barnett a few weeks ago, but on Monday they learned that Hale is leaving to become the Toronto Blue Jays' associate manager.
With a new manager in town, it makes sense to overhaul the coaching staff as well. Vogt probably wants to bring in his own coaches, and ideally younger ones compared to the older ones that were working alongside Terry Francona.
The hope is that a new manager and new coaching staff can revamp a Guardians team that slipped from 92 wins in 2022 to 76 wins last year. Cleveland's roster is brimming with young talent -- especially on the pitching side -- and perhaps a younger manager will be able to better connect with them and help get the most out of them.
It's never easy to say goodbye, but at least the Guardians did it the right way.
