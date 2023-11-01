Key Guardians Coaches Making Shocking Exit During Manager Search
Major changes are brewing in the Cleveland Guardians' coaching staff following a disappointing season. This overhaul precedes an expected new managerial appointment, setting the stage for a fresh start in 2024.
By Tyler Maher
Terry Francona isn't the only member of the Cleveland Guardians' coaching staff who won't be back next year.
According to a new report, several of Francona's coaches won't return in 2024, either.
Guardians Fire Coaches
Guardians beat writer Paul Hoynes reports that coaches Mike Sarbaugh and Rigo Beltran won't be back with the team next season. Replay coordinator Mike Barnett is also out.
The timing of these moves is somewhat surprising, as managers and coaches are typically fired shortly after the regular season ends. Cleveland's last game was a month ago, however, indicating that the front office took its time to seriously evaluate these decisions.
Sarbaugh's departure is especially shocking given that he's been with the organization in various forms for 33 years. He spent the last nine years as the team's third base coach and was on Francona's staff for all 11 of his seasons at the helm. He was also the Guardians' infield coach.
Beltran was the team's bullpen coach last year -- his first season in that role. He had been with the franchise since 2014, however, as a minor league pitching coach.
Barnett served as Cleveland's replay coordinator for the past eight seasons. He was also a staff assistant who helped the team's hitting coaches prepare scouting reports.
With the Guardians expected to hire a new manager soon, it makes sense why they're clearing out a good portion of the coaching staff. The new skipper -- whether it's Craig Counsell or someone else -- will now have the freedom to pick some of his own coaches.
Some fresh blood could be helpful, anyway, after Cleveland's disappointing 76-86 record in 2023. Perhaps a new manager and new coaching staff will provide the spark this team needs to return to contention.
