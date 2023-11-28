Hue Jackson Fired From Yet Another Head-Coaching Job
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been canned from another HC job, this time on the collegiate level.
The Cleveland Browns have had no shortage of infamous head coaches during the team's struggles this millennium. One HC that doesn't bring to mind any fond memories is Hue Jackson, who went a staggering 3-36-1 at the helm in Cleveland, including overseeing the 0-16 squad in 2017.
Despite his lacking results, however, Jackson has still managed to go on to head coach elsewhere. Most recently, he took over the reigns at Grambling State.
However, it turns out his stint there will be short-lived as well.
Jackson has been fired by Grambling State after just two seasons. He posted back-to-back losing campiagns, though, which led GSU to make a move.
This could be the final nail in the coffin for Jackson as a head coach. He got his first opportunity to helm a team with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2011 after previously being an offensive coordinator. Jackson lasted just one season before he was canned, finishing the year 8-8 despite a 7-4 start.
Then there was his disastrous Cleveland tenure, which began with Jackson going 0-14 before his first victory. The Browns' ineptitude under Jackson was obvious, including the fact they never won a road game while under his leadership.
Now Jackson has squandered his chance to repair his reputation by winning at Grambling State. It's astounding he hasn't posted a season above .500 once in his six years as an HC between Oakland, Cleveland and GSU.
It remains to be seen if Jackson somehow lands a consultant role, or if he fades into obscurity following a troublesome run as a head coach.
