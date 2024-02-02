Hue Jackson Somehow Lands Another NFL Interview
At this point, what can you do but laugh?
Cleveland Browns fans have plenty of bad memories from the last couple decades, but nothing was worse than the Hue Jackson era. Lasting more than two seasons in Cleveland, Jackson put up an unfathomably bad 3-36-1 record. He averaged 0.5 wins per season in his first two years.
Not able to cut it in the NFL anymore, he was even fired from his job at Grambling State after just two seasons.
But in a bizarre turn of events, he's somehow landed another interview with an NFL franchise.
Jackson is being interviewed for an "offensive staff position" with the Las Vegas Raiders, and you've really gotta wonder what kind of position he could be qualified for in the NFL.
Jackson spent nine years as either an offensive coordinator or head coach at the NFL level, and his offenses ranked an average of 18th in yards and 20th in scoring. They also ranked bottom-12 in passing efficiency in five of nine seasons.
I suppose the real explanation is that the Raiders, in a similarly head-scratching move, hired Marv Lewis as their assistant head coach.
Lewis, who has been out of the NFL since 2018, employed Hue Jackson for four years in Cincinnati. This was, admittedly, a strong four-year stretch for the Bengals. But nothing that happened before or since points to this being a duo that's going to make good things happen in the modern NFL.
At least it's not in Cleveland, so Browns fans can just sit back and laugh.
